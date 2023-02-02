Preparations in full swing for UP Global Investors' Summit; elaborate security in place for PM Modi's visit

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in the state capital in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to inaugurate the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors' Summit (UPGIS) 2023.

Preperations are in full swing and Uttar Pradesh government is leaving no stone unturned to make the GIS event a grand success.

The event is scheduled to be held from February 10 to 12, 2023 in Lucknow.

According to officials, the venue for the event, Vrindavan Yojana in the state capital Lucknow is being prepared in a way to provide all services to the guests and the delegates.

It is also being equipped to deal with medical emergencies, an official statement from the government said on Thursday.

The venue of UPGIS-23 at the Vrindavan Yojana has been divided into seven blocks.

The first block will be of the opening ceremony. In this block, seating arrangements have been made for about 10,000 people.

PM Narendra Modi will address industrialists from abroad and the country there after inaugurating the event.

Adjacent to the first block is the VIP lounges, as well as the lounges for the partner countries (Netherlands, Denmark, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Italy and Mauritius), industry partners (CII, FICCI), and knowledge partners (R&Y) while a food court is also being set up.

Adjacent to this, another block is being set up, and it will have four hangars with a seating capacity of 250 people each.

Different sessions of different departments of the state will be held simultaneously in these hangars from morning till night, in which investors from abroad, the country and the state will participate.

According to the blueprint of the UPGIS-23 programme, a media centre is being built in the third block, from where live telecast of the program will take place and news will be updated every moment.

With this, the office of Invest UP has been set up in the block.

Besides, a police control room has been set up from where senior officers of the Police department will strictly monitor every activity through CCTV and give necessary directions to their subordinates from time to time.

The fourth block is being established for the pre-function, where various cultural activities will take place.

The fifth block is being set up for a drone show. An audience gallery is also being built there, where thousands of people will be able to enjoy the drone show.

The sixth block will be reserved for B2B meetings.

Also, fire, safety and medical zones are being set up so that any emergency situation can be dealt with immediately.

The seventh and last block is being prepared for the exhibition, which will have 11 halls, officials said.

( With inputs from ANI )

