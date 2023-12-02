Preparations in full swing to celebrate BJP’s 'big' win, says Raj poll committee convenor

Jaipur, Dec 2 BJP Election Management Committee Convener Narayan Panchariya on Saturday said that the preparations for celebrating the “big” win in Rajasthan are in full swing.

“Large LED screens have been installed at many places across the BJP state offices. Before counting begins, prayers will be offered at Moti Dungri Ganesh temple, Khole's Hanuman Ji and Govind Dev Ji temple,” Panchariya said.

He said that fireworks and sweets will be distributed at various places including the BJP state office.

“There is an enthusiasm among BJP workers about the victory. The workers are coming out in a big way at all the district headquarters including the BJP state office,” he said.

He said that the senior BJP leaders are continuously monitoring these preparations. “All senior BJP leaders will be present in the BJP state office on Sunday during the election results,” he said.

Panchariya said people in the state are fed up with the “arrogance” of Congress and they (people) have voted in favor of BJP for good governance.

“You will see the results tomorrow. The arrogance of the Congress which has reached its peak will vanish with the election results. The people of the state had already made up their mind to form a double engine government to make Rajasthan prosperous and prosperous,” he said.

The counting of votes for Rajasthan will begin at 8 am on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor