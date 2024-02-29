Preparations underway for Gujarat leg of Rahul's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Ahmedabad, Feb 29 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra" is set to make its presence felt in Gujarat from March 7, spanning a four-day campaign, a party source said on Thursday, adding preparations are currently underway.

A preparatory meeting in Dahod saw the presence of several Congress leaders, including Gujarat in-charge Mukul Wasnik, state unit president Shaktisinh Gohil, and others.

Scheduled to commence its Gujarat leg at Jhalod on March 7, the yatra would start its march near the Dahod bus stand the next day. Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said: "The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is not just a political rally but a clarion call for justice, aiming to shed light on the grievances of tribal communities, farmers, small traders, job-seeking youths, and government employees among others.

"This initiative comes when the state grapples with challenges such as corruption, infrastructural inadequacies, and a faltering law and order situation.

"The yatra promises to be more than a march; it's envisioned as a platform for dialogue, awareness, and action against Gujarat's pressing issues. We have an enthusiastic response from the people of Dahod and beyond," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor