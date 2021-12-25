Prepare for JEE and NEET entrance at free of cost with this government schemes

If you are preparing for entrance exam JEE and NEET, and don't want to pay tons of amount to coaching classes, then here's the good news for you. The state government of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Karnataka are offering students free coaching classes, and online video lectures. Yes you heard that right you will be able to study at zero cost with the applicable schemes, from video lectures to mock test all necessary majors will be given in the schemes.

JEE Main 2022, NEET 2022 Mock Test

The students who are preparing for this year entrance exam will be given free mock tests at nta.ac.in. Praticing in mock test will help students to increase there speed and accuracy.

Free Video Lectures For JEE Main, NEET students

The NTA will also give free and best online lectures to the students at IIT-PAL -- on nta.ac.in. And students will be able to watch this lectures at free of cost.

GetCETgo: Karnataka’s JEE Main, NEET Crash Course

GetCETgo is the latest scheme of Karnataka government to help students for JEE and NEET. And the state common entrance test, KCET will provide students to comprehensive online crash course only with 40 rupees fee.

Delhi Government's Free Coaching

When it comes to education Delhi government never compromise for the students and earlier this year also they have started new scheme for JEE and NEET aspirants in which they will provide free coaching to 15,000 students, who are from marginal communities and economically weaker sections.

Haryana, scheme

Haryana government had also announced that they will provide free education to 10th, and 12th class students for preparing them, to appear in medical, engineering and armed forces entrance tests.

Uttar Pradesh Abhyudaya Scheme

Uttar Pradesh Abhyudaya Scheme helps students to prepare for JEE Main, NEET, entrance exam for the National Defence Academy (NDA), Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams at free of cost.



