Prepare new timeline for completion of all Metro projects: Fadnavis tells officials

Mumbai, Jan 4 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday directed officials to prepare a fresh timeline for the completion of all metro projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) region, emphasising that delays will not be tolerated. He instructed that at least 50 km of Metro lines should be operationalised every year starting next year.

The directive came during a review meeting of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Minister of State for Urban Development Madhuri Misal were present at the meeting.

Fadnavis stated, "Many metros are becoming operational without car sheds, so don't wait for them. Study global examples of such operations and review temporary alternatives. Reserve land for car sheds now for all potential future metro projects."

He added that while 23 km of metro lines will be operational this year, Metro-3 will add another 20-25 kilometers to the network.

The Chief Minister also directed that the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial at Indu Mill should be completed by December 2025 and instructed officials to prepare a maintenance plan for both this memorial and the first phase of the Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial.

At another meeting, Fadnavis directed to strengthen various planning authorities in the state and operate them on a corporate model.

The Chief Minister chaired a meeting to review the Urban Development Department's 100-day action plan. He emphasised the need for capital investment in urban infrastructure development, suggesting innovative financial alternatives for fund mobilisation.

He also directed to explore possibilities of providing concessions to single-screen theaters and showcasing Marathi plays and films in the same theater to increase theater count in cities.

The Chief Minister approved the funding proposal for Solapur Smart City's water supply scheme to resolve the city's water issues.

Additional Chief Secretary to UD (1) department Asim Kumar Gupta presented the department's plans, including strengthening planning authorities, road development planning for about 3,500 villages near cities, implementing Urban Mission projects in cities with populations over 10 lakh, computerization of building permit processes, and modifications to unified urban development & control regulations as per tourism policy.

Further, he reviewed the Women and Child Development Department’s 100-day action plan and asked the department to effectively implement malnutrition eradication campaigns in urban areas, particularly in Mumbai's slum areas, alongside rural regions.

He emphasised coordinating with local self-government bodies to implement malnutrition eradication schemes in urban slum areas. He stressed maintaining clean toilets in Anganwadis, ensuring clean drinking water supply, and expediting the launch of Urban Child Development Centers.

During the meeting, CM Fadnavis released "The Inside Story of Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana," a book authored by Dr Anup Kumar Yadav, Secretary of Women and Child Development Department, documenting the scheme's implementation stages.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis directed to establish innovation hubs across Maharashtra to promote innovation while developing skills among the state's youth. The Chief Minister reviewed the 100-day action plan of the Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation Department.

Fadnavis announced that the department will train 1.10 lakh youth through short-term training programs.

He directed officials to plan for enhancing training capacity by providing modern training facilities in government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

Industrial establishment collaboration will be strengthened, and women entrepreneurs will be encouraged through the Startup Support Scheme. Required funding will be provided for departmental schemes.

"We are committed to creating a skilled and employment-oriented Maharashtra," he said.

