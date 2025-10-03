Prepare report on natural calamity loss at earliest, Himachal CM asks officials

Shimla, Oct 3 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday directed the Revenue Department to prepare a detailed report on the loss incurred across the state due to natural calamity at the earliest, so that it could be sent to the Central government without delay.

At a meeting with all the administrative secretaries here, he said that just like 2023, this year's monsoon has also caused heavy loss of life and property in the state.

However, the government is doing its best with whatever limited resources it has to support and provide relief to every affected family.

He directed the secretaries to set clear targets and complete the pending tasks to extend the benefits of development projects to the people.

CM Sukhu said the government has been working to ensure good governance for the betterment of the people of the state.

He said the Chief Secretary would regularly review the progress of departmental projects. The Chief Minister asked all secretaries to work with dedication to implement plans and schemes on the ground to make Himachal Pradesh a self-reliant state.

He directed that the expansion of Kangra airport should be expedited along with other works related to tourism projects.

The Chief Minister said the government is giving priority to health, education, rural economy, tourism, energy, food processing and data storage sectors, besides encouraging investment in these areas.

Major reforms are being introduced in the health sector to ensure people get quality treatment near their homes.

The government is also strengthening facilities in all seven medical colleges, providing modern equipment and advanced machines on the lines of AIIMS Delhi.

He also emphasised promoting electric vehicles and creating the necessary infrastructure for them. Nearly 90 per cent population of the state lives in villages, and therefore, the government is working to strengthen the rural economy to benefit the rural populace.

