Preparing a people-centric manifesto for Assam Assembly polls: Akhil Gogoi

Guwahati, Jan 8 The regional outfit in Assam, Raijor Dal, has initiated preparations for its manifesto for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, party president Akhil Gogoi announced on Thursday.

The draft manifesto was adopted at an extended executive committee meeting of the party and is likely to be released to the public by January 15.

Akhil Gogoi said the final manifesto, after consultations, would be a people-centric document aimed at reshaping Assam’s future.

Party leaders said the draft document will undergo detailed discussions with experts from various fields before being finalised.

According to Raijor Dal, the manifesto is being framed as a comprehensive roadmap for governance and development in Assam, reflecting the aspirations of farmers, workers and ordinary citizens.

Addressing reporters here, Gogoi said that if Raijor Dal comes to power, it will work towards building a “New Assam” by taking along all indigenous communities as well as all lawful Indian citizens residing in the state.

Agriculture, he said, would be a core focus area, with plans to transform Assam into a multi-crop state enabling year-round farming.

According to Sivasagar MLA, the party also aims to ensure that local people gain greater control over local, inter-state and international markets so that Assamese producers can compete beyond the state.

It further proposed developing Assam as the gateway to South-East Asian trade by opening international markets for local products and encouraging participation in online platforms and digital trade.

Industrial growth is another key pillar of the draft manifesto.

Raijor Dal has promised to set up one or two industries in every village and urban area to generate employment and make Assam unemployment-free.

Tourism development has also been prioritised, with plans to project Assam as a major tourism destination in India. Gogoi said the “New Assam” model rests on five pillars -- leadership by indigenous people while including all communities, a new agricultural system, a new trade structure, a new industrial policy, and the transformation of Assam into a leading tourism hub.

Terming the manifesto “revolutionary”, Akhil Gogoi said it aims to secure justice and prosperity for farmers, workers and common people.

Among the guarantees listed are justice for late singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg through a fresh chargesheet, minimum support price for farmers, and year-round farming facilities.

The party has also promised a monthly assistance of Rs 3,000 each for women, farmers above 60 years of age, differently-abled persons and third-gender individuals, along with interest-free loans for local entrepreneurs.

Other assurances include restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, free skill training, quality healthcare on AIIMS standards, opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act, completion of the National Register of Citizens process, and permanent solutions to flood control and the D-voter issue.

