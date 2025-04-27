Preparing plans for job creation in rural areas: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, April 27 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday reiterated her government's commitment to generate jobs in rural areas and assured early completion of nearly 600 pending development projects, including roads and expansion of cooking gas pipeline, in villages.

She also expressed her government's willingness to discuss and resolve issues concerning villagers, including land circle rate, tractors and alternative plots in land acquisition cases.

Speaking to reporters during her visit to North West Delhi's Kanjhawala area, CM Gupta said the Government was building an education hub and ISBT in rural parts of the city to create more jobs and opportunities for people in these areas.

Highlighting the allocation of Rs 1,157 crore in Delhi Budget 2025-26 for village and farmer welfare, the Chief Minister said, "The Delhi Government is working tirelessly for the development of villages, including infrastructure improvement, roads and drains."

"We are also preparing plans to generate employment in villages. In Narela, we are setting up an education hub, and projects like ISBT and other projects will be implemented in rural areas," she said.

Highlighting the development work being undertaken in villages, CM Gupta said, "Recently we connected 110 villages to a cooking gas pipeline and we are starting work to take the pipeline to the remaining villages."

Pointing to a road inauguration event in a village on Sunday, she said the Delhi government was working systematically to complete 600 development works pending in rural areas.

While presenting the Budget 2025-26 last month, CM Gupta also allocated Rs 4.85 crore for farmers, under the 'PM Kisan Samman Nidhi - State Top-up Scheme' under which farmers will be provided Rs 3,000 annually (in three installments of Rs 1,000) in addition to the Rs 6,000 annual assistance under the 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme.

Earlier in the day, the CM offered prayers at Devi Maa temple in Kanjhawala and performed 'Gau Seva' at Gramin Gaushala in Bawana.

