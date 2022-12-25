Preservation of India's culture as important as protecting unity of nation: K'taka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday highlighted that the preservation of the country's culture and religious connections is as important as protecting the unity and integrity of the nation.

Stating that people from different states are settled in Karnataka, the Chief Minister said that this has been the reason for cordiality in the country's culture and religious connections.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the Maratha Bhavan construction in Shiggaon on Saturday, he said the Maratha community has adjusted to the land, water, language, and culture of Karnataka and they are proud of Kannadigas.

"This cultural connection needs to be respected. The Kannadigas as spread across the country but they have learned the language and culture of the places where they are settled and living cordially," Bommai said.

Hailing the role of the Constitution in keeping the country united, the Chief Minister said that it preaches the values of equality and brotherhood which was made possible by Dr BR Ambedkar.

"Though it is the union of states democracy is successful because of the Constitution. The Constitution has kept the country united by preaching the values of equality and brotherhood, this was made possible by Dr BR Ambedkar whom they should remember always. Forgetting insults, Dr Ambedkar thought about the nation," Bommai said.

"During the freedom struggle, the role of Shivaji Maharaj was very big in building the Hindu society. Like Kittur Rani Chennamma, Onake Obavva, and Madakari Nayak of Karnataka even Shivaji Maharaj also played a historical role during those days. The Maratha community has been residing in Karnataka for hundreds of years," he added.

The Chief Minister said that Rs 100 crore has been released for the Maratha Development Corporation and chalked out several programs for the education of kids, studies abroad, scholarship, self-employment, and the Ganga Kalyana scheme for farmers.

"The Maratha community must make use of the Samudaya Bhavan for various activities such as training programs for the community children, camps, training for higher studies, and the welfare of the community," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

