'Preserving our culinary heritage is essential for the next generation'

New Delhi, July 6 Roopa Nabar remembers waking up to the smell of breakfast infused with the aroma of a wood fire at her "colossal" ancestral house in Prabhanvalli, near Ratnagiri in Maharashtra.

"While on most days, it would be simple rice porridge or bhaatachi pej and a spicy tangy backyard vegetable preparation called dabdabit, the woody aroma from the clay chullah would be new every day," says Nabar, who fell in love with cooking in her mother-in-law's kitchen and after 16 years of working a 9-5 job as a paramedic, put down her lab coat, put on a chef's hat and turned her hobby into a passion and to record Konkani cuisine for posterity.

"This is an ode to the invisible connect of recipes and culinary traditions that the bind families to communities, communities to villages and villages to culture," Nabar told in an interview of her book, 'My Romance With Food - Varan Bhaat To Biryani'

