President accepts resignations of 3 Union Ministers, gives additional charge to 4 ministers

New Delhi, Dec 7 President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday accepted the resignations of Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel, and Renuka Singh Saruta from the Union Council of Ministers.

The President, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved their resignations as the three had resigned as MPs following their victory in the recent Assembly elections with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Arjun Munda has been assigned Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ministry, in addition to his existing portfolio, Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje has been assigned the charge of the Minister of State in Ministry of Food Processing Industries, in addition to her existing portfolio.

Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar has assigned charge of the Minister of State in Ministry of Jal Shakti, in addition to his existing portfolios, and Minister of State Bharti Pravin Pawar, the charge of the Minister of State in Ministry of Tribal Affairs, in addition to her existing portfolio.

