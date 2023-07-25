President appoints Chief Justices of Bombay and Andhra Pradesh HCs

New Delhi, July 25 The President has appointed Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur as the Chief Justices of the Bombay High Court and Andhra Pradesh High Court, respectively.

A communique issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice late Monday said: “Vide Notifications of even number dated 24.07.2023, in exercise of power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the following High Court Judges as Chief Justices of High Courts: 1. Shri Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Judge of the Allahabad High Court, appointed as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, and 2. Shri Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Judge of the Bombay High Court (PHC: J&K and Ladakh), appointed as Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court."

On July 6, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud had recommended the appointments of Chief Justices for seven High Courts.

Justice Upadhyaya, judge of the Allahabad High Court, was recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

A vacancy in the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Bombay arose recently consequent upon retirement of Justice Ramesh D. Dhanuka. Justice Upadhyaya was appointed as a Judge of the Allahabad High Court in 2011 and is a senior puisne Judge in his parent High Court.

He has acquired experience of more than 11 years in dispensing justice in the largest High Court in the country.

Justice Thakur, judge of the Bombay High Court, was recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The office of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh fell vacant on May 19 consequent upon the elevation of Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra to the Supreme Court.

Justice Thakur was appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir in 2013 and is the senior-most Judge in his parent High Court.

In June 2022, he was transferred to the Bombay High Court and has been functioning there since then.

The earlier recommendation made by the Collegium in February for elevation of Justice Thakur as Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur was not acted upon by the government.

