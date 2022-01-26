President approves Tatrakshak medals to Indian Coast Guard personnel

President Ram Nath Kovind has awarded President's Tatrakshak Medal (PTM) and Tatrakshak Medal (TM) to the Indian Coast Guard Personnel for their act of "conspicuous gallantry, exceptional devotion to duty and distinguished or meritorious service" on the occasion of the Republic Day 2022.

IG Maneesh Vishal Pathak, TM (0241-V) has been awarded President's Tatrakshak Medal for his Distinguished Service.

Comdt (JG) Sumit Dhiman (0738-C), Dy Comdt Vikas Narang (1192-J) and Ardhi Pragati Kumar, P/Nvk (AH), 05990-R have been awarded Tatrakshak Medal for Gallantry.

The Tatrakshak Medal for Meritorious Service has been awarded to Comdt Sundraraman Prem Kumar (0406-V) and A Manikandan, PSE(R), 07455-T.

These awards are being given to the personnel of the Indian Coast Guard on the occasion of Republic Day and Independence Day every year, since 26 January 1990.

( With inputs from ANI )

