President arrives in Hyderabad for southern sojourn

Hyderabad, Dec 18 President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Hyderabad on Monday for a five-day southern sojourn.

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and ministers Seethakka and Sridharbabu welcomed her at Begumpet Airport.

Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, Director General of Police Ravi Gupta and other officials were also present.

The President later left for Rashtrapati Nilayam, the official presidential retreat at Bolarum in Secunderabad. She will stay here till December 23.

During the stay, shewill take part in various programmes. She will attend the centenary celebrations of the Hyderabad Public School on December 19. On December 20, the President will visit the handloom and spinning unit as well as theme pavilion, being organised by the Ministry of Textiles, at Pochampally in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. She will also interact with weavers on the occasion.

The same evening, the President will attend the golden jubilee celebrations of MNR Educational Trust. The next day, the President will inaugurate various projects at Rashtrapati Nilayam.

On December 22, the President will host an At Home Reception at Rashtrapati Nilayam for the dignitaries of the state, leading citizens, academics, etc.

This is Murmu’s second visit to Hyderabad for southern sojourn since she was elected to the highest office in July last year. The President stays at least once a year in Rashtrapati Nilayam and conducts official business from here. The building was constructed in 1860 as the country house of the British Resident at Secunderabad. After Hyderabad State's accession to India in 1948, it became the President's retreat. First President Rajendra Prasad had stayed here in 1955 and since then every President visited Hyderabad for southern sojourn at least one week every year.

