President Droupadi Murmu Addresses Nation on Eve of 78th Independence Day (Watch Video)

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of the 78th Independence Day, August 14, highlighting significant developments in infrastructure, economic growth, and democratic processes.

"Infrastructure has received a big boost in the recent years. Well thought out plans and effective implementation have helped in creating a net of roads, highways, railway and ports. Considering the amazing potential of future technology, the government has emphasised on boosting sectors such as semiconductors and AI," President Murmu said.

LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu's address to the nation on the eve of the 78th Independence Day https://t.co/MCyfiybwAc — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 14, 2024

She expressed pride in India's economic achievements, noting, "It is a matter of pride for al of us that India is now the world's fifth biggest economy and is ready to be among the three biggest economies of the world. This success is a result of hard work of farmers and labourers, farsightedness of policy makers and entrepreneurs and country's visionary leadership."

President Murmu also highlighted India's rapid economic growth, stating, "My dear countrymen, India is among the fastest growing economies in the world with an average annual growth of 8% between 2021 and 2024. This has not only given more money in the hands of people, but there has been a huge decline in the number of people living below the poverty line as well."

Reflecting on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's vision, she emphasized, "We must remember the words of Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution. He had rightly said and I quote, 'We must make our political democracy a social democracy as well. Political democracy cannot last unless there lies at the base of it social democracy.' The steady progress of political democracy testifies to the progress made towards the consolidation of social democracy,"

Regarding the recent general elections, President Murmu noted, "As general elections were held in our country this year, the number of eligible voters stood at nearly 97 crore. This was a historic record, making it the largest electoral exercise humankind has ever witnessed. The Election Commission of India should be congratulated for the smooth and flawless conduct of such a gigantic event. I thank all officials and security personnel who braved the heat and helped electors."

"...speaking of justice, let me also mention here that in adopting the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita from July this year, we have removed one more relic of the colonial era. The new code is oriented towards ensuring justice for the victims of crime instead of focusing on punishment alone," President said.