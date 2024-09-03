President Droupadi Murmu Approves Constitution of 23rd Law Commission of India for 2024-2027 Term

President Droupadi Murmu has approved the formation of the 23rd Law Commission of India, set to function from September 1, 2024, to August 31, 2027. As per the notification issued on Monday, the commission will include a full-time Chairperson, four members, along with additional ex-officio and part-time members.

The commission will be tasked with reviewing and recommending legal reforms to enhance the Indian legal system. The notification stated that the sanction of the President is accorded to the constitution of the 23rd Law Commission of India for three years from 1st September 2024 to 31st August 2027 consisting of (i) a full-time Chairperson;(ii) four full-time Members (including Member-Secretary); (iii) Secretary, Department of Legal Affairs as ex officio Member; (iv) Secretary, Legislative Department as ex officio Member; and (v) not more than five part-time Members.

The term of the 22nd Law Commission of India concludes on Saturday. The commission has been operating without a chairperson for several months, leaving key reports, including those on the Uniform Civil Code and simultaneous elections, pending. Although the report on simultaneous elections is ready, it cannot be submitted to the Law Ministry due to procedural requirements that necessitate the presence of a chairperson.

It said the chairperson/members of the Law Commission “who are serving judges of the Supreme Court/High Court shall perform their functions on a whole-time basis up to the date of retirement from the Supreme Court/High Court or expiry of the term of the Commission, whichever be earlier”.