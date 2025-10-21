President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Kerala for four-day visit

Thiruvananthapuram Oct 21 President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday landed at the airport in the state capital for a four-day visit to Kerala, which includes a pilgrimage to Sabarimala.

She was received at the tarmac of the airport by Kerala Governor Rajendra V. Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other top officials.

From the airport, she drove to spend the rest of the day at the Raj Bhavan -- the official residence of the Governor.

On Wednesday, the President will head to Sabarimala.

She will depart from the airport by an Air Force helicopter to Nilakkal and is expected to arrive there by 10:20 a.m. From Nilakkal, she will proceed by road to Pamba.

After completing rituals at the Pamba Ganapathi Temple, the President will ascend the hill in a special Gurkha jeep, bypassing the regular convoy.

The climb will follow the traditional Swami Ayyappan route, accompanied by the Governor and her spouse.

She will return to Pamba at 3 p.m. after lunch.

Security arrangements for the visit have been significantly tightened.

After returning from Sabarimala, the Governor will host a dinner reception for the President at Raj Bhavan in the evening.

On October 23 (Thursday), at 10 a.m., the President will unveil the statue of former President K.R. Narayanan at Raj Bhavan.

At noon, she will participate in the centenary celebrations of Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi in Sivagiri. In the afternoon, at around 3:30 p.m., the President will fly by helicopter to Palai to inaugurate the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of St. Thomas College.

She will stay in Kumarakom that night. On October 24 (Friday), she will attend the centenary celebrations of St. Teresa’s College, Ernakulam, as the chief guest.

The President is scheduled to return to Delhi by 4 p.m. the same day.

