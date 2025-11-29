President Droupadi Murmu hosts Blind Women’s T20 World Cup winners

New Delhi, Nov 29 President Droupadi Murmu hosted the Indian Blind Women’s Cricket Team, winner of the first-ever Blind Women’s T20 World Cup, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, an official said on Saturday.

“The team presented the President with an autographed cricket bat. The President congratulated the team members on winning the T20 World Cup and said their success would inspire others to scale new heights in their lives and careers,” said the official in a statement.

The President also signed a cricket ball presented by the team on the occasion, said a message on X.

On Friday, President Murmu attended the closing ceremony of the Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of Bharat Scouts and Guides and addressed its 19th National Jamboree in Lucknow.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that it is a matter of pride that for the past 75 years, Bharat Scouts and Guides has been guiding the youth and inspiring them to become active participants in nation-building.

She underlined that the spirit of service is the greatest strength of Scouts and Guides. Whether it's a flood, an earthquake, or an epidemic, Scouts and Guides are always at the forefront of assistance. Another hallmark of this organisation is its promotion of national unity.

She appreciated Bharat Scouts and Guides for making youth empowered, sensitive, and committed to work for the country's future.

The President noted that there are over 6.3 million Scouts and Guides in India, which makes Bharat Scouts and Guides one of the largest Scouts and Guides organisations in the world.

She was happy to note that more than 2.4 million girls are associated with this organisation. She appreciated all those girls for choosing the path of discipline, dedication, and the welfare of society and humanity.

The President said that the motto of Scouts and Guides is "Be Prepared." This means that one must be prepared to face any challenges that may arise in the future.

She advised Scouts and Guides to develop the ability to face any challenge without hesitation, with determination and confidence. She said that whether it's technical skills, communication skills, team coordination, problem-solving skills, or leadership abilities, all will be helpful in their life.

