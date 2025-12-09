President Droupadi Murmu likely to visit Manipur on December 11-12

Imphal, Dec 9 President Droupadi Murmu is likely to undertake a two-day visit to Manipur on December 11-12 and will participate in the 86th Nupi Lal Day observance at the Nupi Lal Complex in Imphal, sources said on Tuesday.

Though the officials are yet to announce the schedule and programme of the President, hectic preparations are underway in Manipur's capital, Imphal, for Murmu's likely two-day visit from December 11.

A senior Manipur government official said that they have yet to get any official itinerary from the President’s secretariat in Delhi, but have been advised “to make security and other-related arrangements for the visit of a VVIP”. Both sides of the 7-km road from Imphal’s Bir Tikendrajit International Airport to the Nupi Lal Memorial Complex are being repaired, repainted and adorned with colourful flags and other materials.

A big banner welcoming the President has also been put up near the Keishampat Junction on the road towards the airport.

A few militant outfits have reportedly called for a “total shutdown” to oppose the President’s visit to the Northeastern state.

Besides attending the Nupi Lal Day observance, Murmu is likely to visit the memorial complex on December 12 to pay tribute to the women freedom fighters. Commemorated on December 12 every year, Nupi Lal refers to two women-led movements, held in 1904 and 1939, protesting British colonial policies.

Sources said that the President is also expected to travel to the Naga tribal inhabited Senapati district to attend a programme on December 12.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during Manipur visit on September 13, had said that the Union government is constantly making efforts for the state's development as 'Viksit Bharat' will be further reinforced with 'Viksit Manipur'. He said that any kind of violence in Manipur is unfortunate, as it has rich and historic traditions for fighting against injustice.

In Imphal, from the historic Kangla Fort, the Prime Minister inaugurated 17 infrastructure projects with a total investment of Rs 1,200 crore.

Those 17 projects, the Prime Minister virtually inaugurated in Imphal, include Manipur Bhawan at New Delhi's Dwarka and Salt Lake city in Kolkata, Civil Secretariat, New Police Headquarters and Special Economic Zone (SEZ) building at Mantripukhri in Imphal West district, Ima Markets (all women markets) at four locations (Tengnoupal, Noney, Pallel, Moirang).

The Prime Minister also laid foundation stones for 19 development projects worth Rs 7,300 crore for different parts of Manipur from the Peace Ground in Churachandpur, a tribal inhabited district.

