President Droupadi Murmu reaches Tirumala to offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Temple

Tirupati, Nov 20 President of India Droupadi Murmu reached Tirumala hill on Thursday evening to offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara temple.

On her arrival at Padmavati Rest House in Tirumala, she was accorded a warm welcome by the Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu, TTD board members Panabaka Lakshmi, Janaki Devi, Bhanuprakash Reddy and others.

The President will have darshan at the hill shrine on Friday morning.

Earlier, President Murmu offered prayers in the Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple at Tiruchanoor.

Andhra Pradesh ministers Anam Rama Narayana Reddy and Vangalapudi Anitha, TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal and other officials received the President.

Later, the temple priests offered the traditional welcome to the first citizen of the nation.

The President offered prayers to the temple Dhwajasthambham and later had darshan of the presiding deity of Sri Padmavati Ammavaru.

Later, in the Ashirwada Mandapam, she was offered Prasadam. On the occasion, she was honoured with a Sesha Vastram and the photo of the deity was presented.

After offering prayers at Trumala temple on Friday, the President will depart for Hyderabad, where she will inaugurate the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav 2025 at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad.

The second edition of the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav will showcase the rich cultural, culinary, and artistic traditions of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Goa, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and Daman & Diu.

After the night halt at Raj Bhavan, the president will leave for Puttaparthi in the Sri Sathya Sai district in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

She will attend the special session to commemorate the centenary celebration of Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Prasanthi Nilayam, Puttaparthi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the centenary celebrations and paid respects to Sathya Sai Baba.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari addressed the World Conference on ‘Pathways to World Peace’ as part of the centenary celebrations.

He posted on ‘X’ that Sathya Sai Baba’s life of service and profound teachings continue to inspire generations toward compassion and harmony.

He said he paid homage at Sai Kulwant Hall in Prasanthi Nilayam and received Darshan at Omkar Hall.

“Standing in these sacred spaces was a powerful reminder of his enduring legacy of selfless service and his unwavering dedication to uplifting humanity. Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s message of love, service, and universal brotherhood remains timeless—continuing to guide and inspire millions across the world,” he said.

