President Droupadi Murmu to Attend Pope Francis' Funeral in Vatican City on April 26

President Droupadi Murmu will travel to Vatican City from April 25 to 26 to attend the funeral of Pope Francis and offer condolences on behalf of the people and government of India, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. According to theMEA, on April 25, President Murmu will lay a wreath at the Basilica of Saint Peter to pay homage. On April 26, she will attend the funeral Mass along with several world dignitaries.

President Droupadi Murmu will be visiting Vatican City on 25–26 April 2025 to attend the State Funeral of His Holiness Pope Francis and offer condolences on behalf of the Government and people of India: MEA pic.twitter.com/w7UKBsgDxK — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2025

Pope Francis passed away on Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 after a prolonged illness. His funeral will be held on April 26 at Saint Peter’s Square in Vatican City and will be led by the dean of the College of Cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re.

According to the reports, at least 130 foreign delegations have confirmed their presence for the funeral. Among them are 50 heads of state and 10 reigning monarchs. Notable attendees include US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, French President Emmanuel Macron, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova, and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky along with First Lady Olena Zelenska.

India has declared April 26 as a day of state mourning in honour of Pope Francis. The Ministry of Home Affairs announced that the National Flag will fly at half-mast throughout the country on all government buildings where it is regularly flown. There will be no official entertainment on the day. Earlier, the government had also announced a three-day state mourning following the death of the Pope.

Pope Francis was the first Latin American pontiff and took office on March 13, 2013, succeeding Pope Benedict XVI. After the funeral, the Pope’s body will be moved to St. Mary Major for burial.

