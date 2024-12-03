President Droupadi Murmu to be in Odisha for five-day visit today

New Delhi, Dec 3 President Droupadi Murmu will be on a five-day visit to Odisha starting from Tuesday where she will lay the foundation stones for three key railway projects and inaugurate several other important developments in the state.

The President is expected to arrive in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday noon where she will unveil the new statue of Pandit Raghunath Murmu and visit Adim Owar Jarpa Jaher, according to a statement.

On December 4, the President will head to Puri for darshan and pooja at the Jagannath Temple. She will also attend the 75th-anniversary celebrations of Gopabandhu Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya and witness the Navy Day celebration and operational demonstration at the Blue Flag Beach. This event, hosted by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff, will showcase the Indian Navy's operational demonstration, commemorating the anniversary of Operation Trident during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

President Murmu will witness a spectacular display of India's naval prowess on December 4, featuring over 15 ships and submarines, more than 40 aircraft, demonstrations by Marine Commandos (MARCOS) and Indian Army personnel, aerial manoeuvres by MiG-29K and Hawk fighter jets, combat exercises, submarine operations, amphibious landings and rocket firing from warships

On December 5, the President will attend the 40th convocation of the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology in Bhubaneswar. and will also inaugurate the new Judicial Court Complex, the statement added.

According to the statement, President Murmu will interact with students and villagers of Uparbeda on December 6. She will also engage with students and teachers of Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Rairangpur. She will pay homage to the statue of B.R. Ambedkar at AG Chhak in Bhubaneswar on his death anniversary and then proceed to Mayurbhanj via Kalaikunda Airport in West Bengal.

President Murmu's visit will conclude on December 7, where she will lay foundation stones or inaugurate several projects, including Tribal Research and Development Centre, Rairangpur; Dandbose Airport, Rairangpur; and Sub-Divisional Hospital, Rairangpur.

On the final day of her visit on December 7, the President will lay the foundation stones for three major railway line projects: Bangiriposi-Gorumahisani, Buramara-Chakulia, and Badampahar Kendujhargarh Rail Lines, according to the statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor