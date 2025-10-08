President Droupadi Murmu to embark on 3-day visit to Gujarat from tomorrow

New Delhi, Oct 8 President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to undertake a three-day (October 9-11) official visit to Gujarat from Thursday. The visit will encompass spiritual engagements, interactions with tribal communities, and participation in an academic convocation.

The President will arrive in Rajkot on the evening of October 9, marking the beginning of her tour across the state. Her itinerary includes visits to some of Gujarat’s most revered religious and cultural landmarks, as well as a significant academic event.

On October 10, President Murmu will begin her day with Darshan and Aarti at the iconic Somnath Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlinga shrines of Lord Shiva and a major pilgrimage site.

Following her spiritual engagement, she will proceed to the Gir National Park, home to the Asiatic lions. At Sasan Gir, she will interact with members of the local tribal community, highlighting her commitment to inclusive development and cultural outreach.

Continuing her spiritual journey, the President will visit the Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka on October 11. The temple, dedicated to Lord Krishna, is a significant site in the Char Dham pilgrimage circuit and holds immense religious importance.

Later that day, she will travel to Ahmedabad to attend the 71st convocation ceremony of Gujarat Vidyapith, a university founded by Mahatma Gandhi in 1920 to promote Indian education and values.

President Murmu’s visit underscores her dedication to engaging with diverse communities and institutions across India. Her presence at Gujarat Vidyapith’s convocation is expected to inspire students and educators alike, reinforcing the importance of value-based education and national service.

The visit is being seen as a blend of cultural reverence, environmental awareness, and educational encouragement. It reflects the President’s multifaceted approach to leadership, combining tradition with progress and outreach with inspiration.

Security arrangements and logistical preparations are underway to ensure a smooth and successful tour. The people of Gujarat are eagerly anticipating the President’s arrival, with local authorities and institutions preparing to welcome her with warmth and honour.

