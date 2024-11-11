President Droupadi Murmu to Visit Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu from November 12 to 14

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu from November 12 to 14, according to the President's Secretariat. During her visit, the President is scheduled to tour several key locations. On November 12, she will visit the Aviary and the Government Engineering College and NIFT Campus in Daman.

On November 13, President Murmu will visit the NAMO Medical Education & Research Institute in Silvassa, where she will interact with students and faculty from various educational institutions. She is also set to inaugurate the Zanda Chowk School and address a public function in Silvassa. In the evening, she will visit the INS Khukri Memorial.