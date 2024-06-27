President hails govt's welfare schemes for women empowerment

New Delhi, June 27 President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government was committed to empowering women and highlighted various welfare schemes implemented by the Centre.

Addressing a joint sitting of the Parliament, the President said, "My government which is committed to women-led development has started a new era of women empowerment."

"Women in our country had been demanding greater representation in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha for a long time. Today, they stand empowered by the enactment of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Over the past decade, various government schemes have led to greater economic empowerment of women," she said.

The President said that during the last ten years, majority of the four crore PM Awas Yojana houses had been allotted to women beneficiaries.

“Now, at the very start of the third term of the government, approval for construction of three crore new houses has been accorded. Most of these houses will be allotted to women beneficiaries,” she said.

"Over the last ten years, ten crore women have been mobilised into Self Help Groups. My government has started a comprehensive campaign to make three crore women Lakhpati Didis. For this, financial support to Self Help Groups is also being increased," she said.

The government is committed to improving skills and sources of income and enhancing respect for women, she asserted.

The NAMO Drone Didi Scheme is contributing towards achieving this goal.

“Under this scheme, women belonging to thousands of Self Help Groups are being provided with drones and also being trained as Drone Pilots,” she said.

The President also pointed out that under the Krishi Sakhi Initiative, till date, 30,000 women belonging to Self Help Groups have been provided with Krishi Sakhi Certificates.

Krishi Sakhis are being trained in modern agricultural practices so that they can help farmers in further modernisation of agriculture.

She also mentioned the popularity of the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana under which a higher interest rate is being provided to girls on their bank deposits.

“Women are also immensely benefitting from the schemes providing free ration and affordable gas cylinders,” she added.

The President mentioned about the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana under which the electricity bills will be brought down to zero and income will be generated by selling electricity.

She said that more than one crore families have already been registered under this scheme within a very short time.

