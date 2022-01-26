President Kovind approves 384 Gallantry Awards, other decorations to Armed Forces personnel on Republic Day

President Ram Nath Kovind approved awards of 384 Gallantry and other Defence decorations to Armed Forces personnel and others on the eve of 73rd Republic Day celebrations.

These include 12 Shaurya Chakras, three Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 81 Sena Medals (Gallantry), two Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry), 29 Param Vishisht Seva Medal, four Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, 53 Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and 13 Yudh Seva Medal.

The list also includes 40 Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty), eight Nao Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty), 14 Vayu Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty), three Bar to Vishisht Seva Medal, 74 Vishisht Seva Medal, 16 Navy, and 32 Air Force.

Naib Subedar Sreejith M of the 17 Madras regiment was awarded the Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) for killing a terrorist in an operation in July 2021 in Jammu & Kashmir while carrying out search operations.

Havildar Anil Kumar Tomar of the Rajput Regiment was awarded the Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) for killing two terrorists while leading a Combat Action Team in Jammu and Kashmir in December 2020.

Havildar Kashiray Bammanalli of the Corps of Engineers was awarded the Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) for killing a terrorist in an operation around an orchard in the Pulwama district of Jammu & Kashmir. The havildar had also saved the lives of his team members during the operation.

Havildar Pinku Kumar of the Jat Regiment was awarded the Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) for killing a terrorist while blocking their escape route during an operation. He had seriously injured another terrorist before laying down his life.

Sepoy Maruprolu Jaswanth Kumar Reddy was awarded the Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) for killing a terrorist in a face-to-face gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir. He also saved the life of his team commander during the operation.

Rifleman Rakesh Sharma of 5 Assam Rifles was awarded the Shaurya Chakra for killing two insurgents in an operation in Assam in July 2021.

Besides these, 44 personnel from Armed Forces have been awarded 'Mention-in-Despatches' by the President.

President's Medal for Gallantry and President's Medal for Distinguished Services as well as Gallantry Medal and Meritorious Services Medals are awarded to the personnel of armed forces and other services on Republic Day and Independence Day each year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor