President Kovind to visit Maharashtra, Telangana from February 10

New Delhi [India], February 9 : President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Maharashtra and Telangana from February 10 to 14, the Rashtrapati Bhavan informed on Wednesday. On February 11, President Kovind will inaugurate the new Darbar Hall at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai.On February 12 President will visit Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial at Ambadawe village in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra.On February 13, 2022, the President will grace the Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham and unveil the gold Deity of Sri Ramanujacharyaji in Hyderabad.

( With inputs from ANI )

