President Murmu, Angola counterpart Lourenco agree to deepen cooperation

Luanda, Nov 9 President Droupadi Murmu held a meeting with her Angolan counterpart Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco on Sunday, and the two agreed to continue working together to deepen bilateral cooperation, including in the energy partnership, infrastructure, defence, health, agriculture, and digital technologies.

During the meeting, President Murmu reiterated India's commitment to being a reliable partner in Angola's development journey, bilaterally and in the broader framework of the India–Africa Forum Summit.

President Murmu and President Lourenco also witnessed the signing and exchange of Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) on cooperation in fisheries, aquaculture and marine resources, as well as consular matters.

The two leaders agreed to continue working together to deepen the cooperation, including in energy partnership, infrastructure, defence, health, agriculture, and digital technologies.

"Participants on the Indian side included the accompanying Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Railways, Shri V Somanna, Members of Parliament Shri Parbhubhai Nagarbhai Vasava and Smt D. K. Aruna, and senior officials. MoUs on cooperation in fisheries, aquaculture and marine resources; and on consular matters were also exchanged on the occasion," it added.

Earlier in the day, President Lourenco received President Murmu at the Presidential Palace in Luanda, and she was accorded a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour.

She was accorded a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour on arrival.

President Murmu arrived in Luanda on Sunday for a state visit to Angola at the invitation of President Lourenco. Angola's Minister of External Relations, Tete Antonio and Vice Governor of Luanda province, Jorge Miguens, received her at the airport.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that President Murmu's visit to Angola will further strengthen bilateral ties.

India and Angola are celebrating the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year. This visit will further strengthen India-Angola bilateral cooperation

During her visit, President Murmu will attend the 50th anniversary celebrations of Angola's independence on November 11.

In a special briefing on President Murmu's visit to Angola in New Delhi on Thursday, MEA's Secretary, Economic Relations, Sudhakar Dalela, stated that President Murmu is scheduled to address the Angolan parliament and interact with members of the Indian community of Angola.

"India and Angola, of course, enjoy very close ties of friendship and cooperation, which have been growing across sectors. We have a vibrant energy partnership with Angola, building on the momentum imparted by the visit of the Angolan President to India this year. The state visit of Honourable Rashtrapati Ji will provide an opportunity to review the entire climate of bilateral ties and to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in sectors such as agriculture, energy, trade and investments, technology, infrastructure development, defence and people-to-people connections."

After concluding her engagements in Angola, President Murmu will visit Botswana from November 11-13 at the invitation of its President Duma Gideon Boko, where she will hold talks with him, address the National Assembly of Botswana, and engage with the Indian community.

