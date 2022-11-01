President Murmu arrives in Greater Noida to inaugurate India Water Week

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Greater Noida for the inauguration of India Water Week.

The President was received by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In an effort to raise awareness, conserve and use water resources in an integrated manner, the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, is organizing the 7th edition of India Water Week (IWW) from November 1 to 5.

According to the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the platform will be used to elicit ideas and opinions from global-level decisions makers, politicians, researchers, and entrepreneurs.

The theme the of 7th India Water Week is "Water Security for Sustainable Development and Equity". The five-day-long events will bring together experts, planners stakeholders from across the globe.

The event will address the issues of sustainability of water resources development and management in the line with sustainable development goals.

The event will host conferences with seminars, panel discussions, side events, exhibitions and cultural programs. Denmark, Singapore and Finland will be the partner country for this event.

The event is being organized by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, Ministry of Power, and Ministry of Rural Development. Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministry of Power, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Department of Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, various state Governments, Expert organizations, PSUs, key International Bodies and Private and Public business groups.

The IWW- 2022 will be celebrated with a multi-disciplinary conference and a concurrently running exhibition enriching the theme and showcasing the technologies and solutions available for the areas under deliberation of the meet.

A multi-disciplinary dialogue in form of a conference discussing around the theme of "Water Security for Sustainable development and Equity" will be one of the major components of the event.

A large group of international and national persons of eminence will be sharing their experiences in the field of water management. In addition to this, an exhibition will be running parallel supporting the theme and showcasing the technologies, latest development and solutions available for the areas of water management for sustainable development.

The exhibitors will also have an opportunity of direct contact with thousands of potential clients, and highly qualified visitors, and promotional opportunities to find joint ventures to enable them to expand their business in the rapidly growing India water market and to increase brand visibility/image.

The event will have four Technical Sessions comprising of 10 seminars, 10 panels discussions, Events organized by the Ministry of Jal Shakti and divisions like CWC, NMCG, NRCD, NWM and many more. There will be many side events being organized by Young Professionals, World Bank, School Children, ICID, IWRS, NGOs etc. who are working continuously in direction of conservation and management of this precious natural resource.

Also, a special side event will be organized by Denmark.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor