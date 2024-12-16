President Murmu attends 'At-Home' reception at Army House on eve of Vijay Diwas

New Delhi, Dec 16 President Droupadi Murmu attended the 'At-Home' reception at the Army House in the national capital on the eve of Vijay Diwas, commemorating India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

"President Droupadi Murmu attended 'At Home' reception at Army House on the eve of 'Vijay Diwas'," said a post on Sunday on the President's official Twitter account.

Vijay Diwas for the 1971 Liberation War is celebrated nationwide on December 16, to commemorate India's victory against Pakistan in the 13-day war, which ended with Pakistan signing the instrument of surrender in Dhaka and the subsequent liberation of Bangladesh (erstwhile East Pakistan).

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also graced the event, hosted by Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday.

The President also interacted with various guests at the event.

The Indian Army also highlighted the V-P Dhankhar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacting with various veterans, diplomatic fraternity, sportspersons, and many others.

"The reception provided an opportunity to the President, Vice-President, and Raksha Mantri to interact with #Veterans, #Veernaris, Diplomatic fraternity, Sportspersons, eminent personalities, Asha School Children and achievers from different walks of life," the X post said.

The event also gave an opportunity to the tribal community to showcase their talent.

The dignitaries carried out heartfelt interactions with the VeerNaris saluting their sacrifice for the nation, the post added.

Earlier on Friday, President Murmu paid tribute to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives in the Parliament attack in 2001 and said that the nation stands united against the forces of terror.

"I pay my humble tribute to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives defending our Parliament on this day in 2001. Their courage and selfless service continue to inspire us. The nation remains deeply grateful to them and their families. On this day, I reiterate India's unwavering resolve to combat terrorism. Our nation stands united against the forces of terror," the President posted on X.

Fifty years ago, the largest military surrender after the Second World War happened when 93,000 soldiers from the Pakistan Army laid down their arms before the Indian forces -- resulting in the liberation of Bangladesh, formerly East Pakistan. The day is marked every year as 'Vijay Diwas'.

