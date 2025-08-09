President Murmu celebrates Raksha Bandhan with children, students at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi, Aug 9 President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday celebrated Raksha Bandhan with children and students from various schools and organisations at Rashtrapati Bhavan, spreading joy and warmth on the festive occasion.

Taking to social media platform X, the President's office shared glimpses of the celebrations with a caption and said, "President Droupadi Murmu celebrated Raksha Bandhan with children and students of various schools and organisations at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

In the heartwarming images, President Murmu is seen tying 'rakhis' on the wrists of schoolchildren, symbolising the bond of protection and affection traditionally shared between siblings.

Earlier in the day, the President extended her greetings to the nation, saying, "On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens living in India and abroad."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the occasion at his official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in the national Capital. The celebration featured vibrant moments as children and members of the Brahma Kumaris tied 'rakhis' on the Prime Minister’s wrist and offered sweets.

In pictures shared by the PMO, PM Modi is seen warmly interacting with children — shaking hands, exchanging smiles, receiving hugs, and even being affectionately kissed on the cheek. The Prime Minister reciprocated their love with blessings and endearing gestures, creating a memorable atmosphere.

Raksha Bandhan, celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Shravana, is a festival honouring the sacred bond between siblings. Traditionally, sisters tie colourful 'rakhis' on their brothers’ wrists, praying for their well-being and prosperity. In return, brothers pledge to protect their sisters and shower them with gifts.

Beyond its traditional setting, Raksha Bandhan has evolved into a celebration of affection across all types of relationships — between cousins, in-laws, and even between spiritual leaders and their followers. The phrase "Raksha Bandhan" literally translates from Sanskrit as "the bond of protection," symbolising love, duty, and mutual respect.

This vibrant festival, also observed in countries like Nepal, continues to reflect the deep-rooted cultural values of unity, care, and familial love in Indian society.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor