President Murmu condoles demise of Odisha MLA Golak Bihari Naik

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday expressed her grief over the death of former Odisha minister Golak Bihari Naik and said that the country had lost an "affable people's leader".

"Saddened by the demise of Shri Golak Bihari Naik, ex Minister, Govt of Odisha. He made valuable contribution for the welfare of the people and development of Odisha. In his death, we have lost an affable people's leader," a tweet from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

She further consoled the family of Golak Bihari Naik's family.

"My condolences to his family, friends and followers," she added.

Former Odisha minister and ex-Udala MLA Golak Bihari Naik died in Odisha's Mayurbhanj on Wednesday at 65. Naik began his political career with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and later joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

He was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly in 2000 and 2004 as a BJP candidate from the Khunta constituency and later in 2014 from the Udala constituency as a BJD nominee.

He had served as minister of the Textiles, Fisheries and Animal Resources in the BJD-BJP coalition government.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also expressed grief over the MLA's death.

Taking to Twitter, Patnaik said, "I am saddened to learn about the demise of Golak Bihari Naik, former MLA of Udala. The work he did for the welfare of the people as a public representative will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace and my condolences to the bereaved family members."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor