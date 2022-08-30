President Murmu extends greetings on Ganesh Chaturthi

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday extended greetings to all fellow citizens on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi.

In a message, President Murmu said, "On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad. Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, the symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. Lord Ganesha is considered to be a Vighnaharta and Mangalmurti."

"On this occasion, let us pray for the blessings of Lord Ganesha to maintain harmony and cordiality. We pray that peace and happiness continue to prevail in the world," she said.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which will begin on August 31 this year, is celebrated with much pomp and zeal in several states across the country and 2022 marks the return of its celebration after 2 years of COVID-induced restrictions.

Also known as Ganeshotsav, this auspicious ten-day starts with Chaturthi Tithi and ends on Anantha Chaturdashi. Devotees of Lord Ganesh, the god of wisdom and good fortune, mark his birth during the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month.

People bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, pray to the Lord and observe rituals during this festival.

( With inputs from ANI )

