President Murmu extends greetings to countrymen on Shri Krishna Janmashtami

New Delhi, Aug 16 President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday extended greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami and called on everyone to follow the teachings of Lord Krishna to strengthen society.

Taking to X, President Murmu posted, "Heartfelt greetings on Janmashtami! Lord Shri Krishna has shown the entire humanity the path of following duties according to righteousness while remaining dedicated to the welfare of all beings."

"On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, let everyone resolve to follow the path shown by Lord Shri Krishna and strengthen society and the nation," she added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, extended warm greetings to the people across the country on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami and called it a sacred festival of faith, joy and enthusiasm.

"Heartfelt Janmashtami greetings to all countrymen. May this sacred festival of faith, joy, and enthusiasm infuse new energy and zeal into your lives. Jai Shri Krishna!" PM Modi said on the social media platform X.

Shri Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most revered Hindu festivals, celebrated every year to observe the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

The birth of Lord Krishna is celebrated annually with great enthusiasm and reverence on the Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. This festival is not only a religious occasion but also a symbol of the victory of love, devotion, and justice.

The auspicious occasion is marked by praying to Lord Krishna, visiting temples to seek his blessings, wearing new clothes, observing fasts, decorating homes and places of worship, and making sweet dishes made of milk products.

Temples across India are adorned with flower decorations, and events are organised, showcasing the revered tale of the birth of Lord Krishna and 'Raas-leela'.

The customs associated with Janmashtami include a festive celebration, the reading and recitation of religious texts, dancing, and reenactments of Krishna's life as described in the Bhagavata Purana.

Additionally, there are devotional singing sessions that continue until midnight, which is the time of Krishna's birth. Fasting is also a significant aspect of the observance. Some people break their daylong fast at midnight with a festive meal.

