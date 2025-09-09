President Murmu hails AI tool for catalysing education transformation in tribal areas

New Delhi, Sep 9 President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday hailed Adi Vaani, an AI-based translation tool for tribal languages, as an important step towards language and education transformation in tribal areas.

Interacting with a group of eminent tribal people from diverse backgrounds, representing various states, the President said, “Our effort should be to ensure that tribal communities are not only the beneficiaries of development, but also co-creators of the nation's future.”

The group was at Rashtrapati Bhavan under the ‘Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan’ of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. A series of such meetings of Tribal leaders has been organised at Rashtrapati Bhavan under this initiative. This was the last meeting of this series for this phase, said a statement.

The President said the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan is a remarkable effort for dialogue and cooperation towards shaping the future of the tribal society and the country.

“This initiative reflects our collective resolve to build an inclusive and equitable India,” she said.

The President said that the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan is a transformational initiative to empower the tribal communities through responsible governance.

Since the launch of this campaign in July this year, 20 lakh Adi-Karmayogis, including officials, volunteers, women from self-help groups and tribal youth, are being mobilised in 1 lakh villages, she said.

President Murmu noted that 1 lakh Adi Seva Kendras have been identified as single window service and grievance redressal hubs.

Dharti Aba Janjati Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan provides essential infrastructure and services to over 63,000 tribal-dominated villages. The Forest Rights Act became an important means of social justice, equality, and environmental protection.

She stated that real empowerment does not come from schemes alone.

True empowerment is shaped by the recognition of the rights of the people. It is strengthened by respect for those rights and sustained by the representation of tribal communities, the President said.

She urged members of tribal communities to take active responsibility for their development journey. She advised them to express their views on various platforms and make the systems accountable.

