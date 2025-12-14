President Murmu honours DMRC's East Vinod Nagar Metro for sustained energy conservation efforts

New Delhi, Dec 14 The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), on Sunday, has received national recognition for its energy efficiency initiatives, with East Vinod Nagar Metro Station on the Pink Line winning the 'Best Performing Unit Award' in the Metro Stations sector at the National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA) 2025.

The award was presented by President Droupadi Murmu at an event held at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on National Energy Conservation Day.

DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar received the honour on behalf of the organisation, acknowledging the metro station's consistent and measurable efforts to reduce energy consumption and promote sustainable practices.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency, under the Ministry of Power, selected East Vinod Nagar Metro Station after a detailed evaluation of applications received from metro rail systems across the country.

According to officials, the station stood out for its sustained reduction in overall electrical energy consumption and improvement in its Energy Performance Index over the past three financial years.

DMRC said the recognition was achieved through regular monitoring of energy usage across station operations and the implementation of targeted energy conservation measures.

A key initiative included the retrofitting of 405 conventional tube light fixtures, each of 2×28 watt capacity, with energy-efficient 2×14 watt LED tube lights, leading to substantial power savings.

The station also operates a 150 kilowatt-peak rooftop solar power plant, which meets nearly 49 per cent of its total energy requirement.

This has significantly reduced dependence on grid electricity and lowered the station's carbon footprint.

In addition to the NECA honour, East Vinod Nagar Metro Station holds a 'Platinum' rating under the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) certification awarded by the Confederation of Indian Industry, reflecting its adherence to high standards of sustainability and environmental responsibility.

DMRC officials said the award reaffirms the corporation's long-term commitment to energy conservation, adoption of renewable energy and innovative efficiency measures.

The organisation continues to focus on environmentally responsible urban transport solutions as part of its broader sustainability agenda for the national capital.

