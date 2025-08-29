President Murmu honours ex-UBI CEO Manimekhalai with SCOPE Eminence Award

New Delhi, Aug 29 The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, presented the SCOPE Eminence Awards for the year 2022-23 in New Delhi on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the SCOPE Eminence Awards are a celebration of the significant contribution of public sector enterprises to the development of India.

Performing well on all parameters, social, economic, environmental, technological and ethical, is the hallmark of a good enterprise. She appreciated SCOPE for honouring good performance across multiple dimensions such as sustainable development, corporate governance, corporate social responsibility and innovation.

Amongst the recipients of this award was A. Manimekhalai, who is a former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank of India. In June 2022, A. Manimekhalai created history by becoming the first woman to lead Union Bank of India since its establishment in 1919, and the only woman at the time heading a public sector bank in the country. She assumed charge during a period of transition, following the complex amalgamation with Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank.

The President said that since Independence, the Public Sector has been a powerful vehicle for economic development and social inclusion.

Public Sector Enterprises have laid the foundation for industrialisation, infrastructure development, social upliftment and balanced regional development. The President said that apart from the economic and financial contributions, Public Sector Enterprises have given priority to balanced and inclusive growth, keeping the national goals paramount.

The President appreciated Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) for playing an effective role in national campaigns like Aatmanirbhar Bhaarat and ‘Make in India’.

She said that during Operation Sindoor, the indigenous Air Defence Control and Reporting System -- Akashteer demonstrated its infallible capability and highlighted that Public Sector Enterprises have played a role in the creation of this system.

The President said that the contribution of public enterprises has been proven in self-reliant innovation in national security and India’s growing technological self-reliance. Public Sector Enterprises have played a very important role in the important areas of agriculture, mining and exploration, manufacturing, processing and generation and services.

She also stated that CPSEs will play an important role in achieving the national goal of building a developed India by 2047.

The SCOPE Eminence Awards, instituted by the Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE), are an endeavour to commemorate the remarkable achievements and contributions of Public Sector Enterprises.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor