President Murmu hosts Mongolian counterpart, vows to deepen bilateral ties

New Delhi, Oct 14 President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday received Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where she hosted a ceremonial welcome followed by a state banquet in his honour.

The visit marks a significant step in strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Mongolia.

During their meeting, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of development partnership, cultural exchange, and people-to-people ties.

President Murmu emphasised India’s enduring friendship with Mongolia, describing the two nations as “spiritual neighbours” bound by shared values and a common Buddhist heritage.

President Khurelsukh’s visit comes at a time when both countries are seeking to expand their collaboration in sectors such as renewable energy, digital transformation, education, and traditional medicine.

The leaders discussed ongoing projects under India’s Lines of Credit to Mongolia, including the construction of Mongolia’s first oil refinery, which is being supported by Indian assistance.

The two sides also explored avenues to boost cultural diplomacy and academic exchanges, with a focus on promoting Buddhist studies and heritage conservation.

President Murmu expressed confidence that the visit would further consolidate the strategic partnership and open new avenues for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

President Khurelsukh is on a four-day state visit to India, during which he is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders.

