President Murmu inaugurates photo gallery dedicated to 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees

New Delhi, Dec 16 President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday inaugurated a Param Vir Dirgha, a photo gallery dedicated to the awardees of the highest military decoration, at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of Vijay Diwas.

The Gallery has the portraits of all 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees on display. The Gallery aims to educate visitors about our national heroes who displayed dauntless resolve and unconquerable spirit in defending our nation, said a statement.

“It is also an initiative to honour the memory of our bravehearts who have laid down their lives in the service of the motherland,” it said.

The Param Vir Chakra is India’s highest military decoration, awarded for displaying the most exceptional acts of valour, courage, and self-sacrifice during war.

The corridors where the Param Vir Dirgha has now been created, earlier displayed portraits of British officers, it said.

The initiative to display portraits of Indian national heroes marks a meaningful step toward shedding the colonial mindset and embracing, with pride, the richness of India’s culture, heritage, and timeless traditions, said the official statement.

Earlier, President Murmu paid homage to the Armed Forces on the occasion of Vijay Diwas and said that their courage and valour fill the nation with pride and continue to inspire the people of the nation.

Every year on December 16, India marks Vijay Diwas to mark the decisive victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, which resulted in the liberation of East Pakistan and the formation of a new country, Bangladesh.

The date also celebrates the surrender of 93,000 Pakistani soldiers to the Indian Armed Forces and the Mukti Bahini in Dhaka, the largest military surrender since World War II. It honours the bravery and sacrifice of Indian soldiers who fought for the nation's pride and freedom.

In a post on X, President Murmu said, "On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, I pay my humble respects to the brave sons of Mother India. Their courage, valour, and unparalleled devotion to the motherland have always filled the nation with pride. Their heroism and patriotism will continue to inspire the people of the country."

