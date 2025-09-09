President Murmu, PM Modi and top leaders congratulate Radhakrishnan on being elected VP

New Delhi, Sep 9 President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several other senior leaders on Tuesday extended their congratulations to C.P. Radhakrishnan following his election as the Vice President of India.

In a message on X, President Murmu said: “Congratulations to Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan on being elected as the Vice President of India! Your decades of rich experience in public life will contribute significantly to the nation’s progress. I extend my best wishes to you for a successful and impactful tenure.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Radhakrishnan as a leader devoted to serving the poor and marginalised.

“Congratulations to Thiru C.P. Radhakrishnan Ji on winning the 2025 Vice Presidential election. His life has always been devoted to serving society. I am confident he will be an outstanding VP, who will strengthen our Constitutional values and enhance Parliamentary discourse,” the PM posted.

Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised Radhakrishnan’s grassroots journey and administrative acumen.

“I firmly believe that your sagacity as a leader who has risen from the grassroots and profound knowledge about administration will help us bring out the best in our parliamentary democracy to serve the marginalised. I extend my warmest wishes to you for your journey as custodian of the sanctity of the Upper House,” Shah tweeted.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari highlighted Radhakrishnan’s democratic values.

“His long-standing public service, commitment to democratic values and vision for the nation will undoubtedly enrich the august office he now assumes, while also strengthening India’s voice on global platforms,” he said.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said Radhakrishnan’s victory reaffirms the vibrancy of India’s democracy.

“Best wishes for a fruitful and inspiring tenure ahead,” he noted.

Radhakrishnan, currently the Governor of Maharashtra, secured 452 first-preference votes to defeat opposition candidate Justice (Retd) B. Sudarshan Reddy, who got 300 votes.

With his election, Radhakrishnan becomes the 15th Vice President of India and will also serve as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

