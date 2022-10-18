President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives in Kedarnath helicopter crash

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the seven people who died in the helicopter crash near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand earlier in the day.

President Murmu expressed her condolences to families who lost their loved ones in the crash.

"The news of the death of many pilgrims including the pilot in the helicopter crash near Kedarnath Dham is very sad. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones," the President said in a tweet.

The Uttarakhand Police and teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have reached the spot where the helicopter crashed today.

Prime Minister's office quoting PM Modi tweeted, "Anguished by the helicopter crash in Uttarakhand. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed condolences to the families of all those who lost their lives in this accident.

"The incident of the crash of the helicopter carrying the pilgrims in Kedarnath is very sad. I express my condolences to the families of all those who lost their lives in this accident. May God give them the strength to bear this grief," Shah said in a tweet.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that a detailed inquiry has been ordered into this tragic incident.

"Very sad news has been received about the casualties of some people in the unfortunate helicopter crash at Garuda Chatti near Kedarnath. The SDRF and district administration teams have reached the spot for relief and rescue work. A detailed inquiry has been ordered into this tragic incident," Dhami tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered a detailed probe into the crash of a helicopter near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand.

According to DGCA, Aryan Aviation Bell-407 helicopter VT-RPN with five passengers took off from Kedarnathji Dham for GuptKashi.

The weather was Cloudy over Garud Chatti. In a valley near Garud Chatti, a loud noise was heard and the helicopter caught fire. This is for the present information.

More details are awaited into the incident.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor