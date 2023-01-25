President Murmu, PM Modi welcome Egyptian president at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's visit to India is believed to be 'historic' as he has come to the country for the first time and that too as a chief guest to attend the Republic Day Parade on January 26.

El-Sisi was also welcomed by several other Union Ministers including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, and Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena among others.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi on Tuesday said, "Warm welcome to India, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Your historic visit to India as Chief Guest for our Republic Day celebrations is a matter of immense happiness for all Indians. Look forward to our discussions tomorrow."

Sisi arrived in New Delhi last evening and was accorded a warm welcome. He will be the chief guest at the 74th Republic Day parade.

He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including five ministers and senior officials on his official visit from January 24-27.

Notably, India and Egypt are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations this year. India has also invited Egypt as a 'guest country" during its G20 Presidency.

Before heading towards India, the Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that the invitation President El-Sisi received to attend the celebrations as a guest of honour reflects the convergence between the two countries, according to the statement released by the Egyptian President's website.

"It also reflects India's profound appreciation for Egypt's leadership, government, and people, and its keenness to strengthen joint cooperation between the two friendly countries as two of the most important emerging countries which have vital roles regarding various regional and international issues," the statement added.

According to the statement, the spokesman said that the President's visit to India coincides with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Egypt and India.

Later in the day, Sisi will hold a meeting with PM Modi and discuss bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest during his stay.

The same evening, President Droupadi Murmu will host a state banquet in honour of the visiting dignitary.

Sisi will attend the "at home" reception by President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan. He will also hold a meeting with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. He will interact with the business community in India. Sisi will return to Cairo on January 27.

( With inputs from ANI )

