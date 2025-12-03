President Murmu presents national awards for empowerment of persons with disabilities

New Delhi, Dec 3 President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday presented the National Awards for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities for the year 2025 on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that persons with disabilities, or Divyangjan, deserve equality.

She further said that ensuring their equal participation in the development of society and the country is the responsibility of all stakeholders and should not be viewed as an act of charity.

"A society can truly be considered developed only when Divyangjan participate equally in all sectors," she added.

The President also highlighted this year’s theme -- “Fostering disability-inclusive societies for advancing social progress” -- describing it as a progressive and timely message.

She further expressed satisfaction that the country is increasingly adopting a rights-based and dignity-focused approach toward persons with disabilities, moving away from a purely welfare-based mindset.

She further added that the inclusion of Divyangjan is a vital part of India’s development journey.

"The use of the term 'Divyangjan', adopted in 2015, reflects the nation’s respect toward persons with disabilities," she added.

The President Murmu further said that the government is strengthening the ecosystem for inclusion and empowerment.

"Several national-level institutions have been established in areas such as sign language research, mental health rehabilitation, and sports training. Millions of Divyangjan have been issued Unique Disability ID cards, enabling easier access to government schemes and facilities," she added.

She emphasised that, along with the government, society also needs to remain aware and committed to supporting the rights and dignity of Divyangjan.

"Collective efforts will help accelerate progress. Every citizen must pledge to ensure dignity, independence, and equal opportunity for persons with disabilities and make them partners in the country’s growth," she noted.

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities, observed annually on December 3, is a United Nations initiative aimed at promoting the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities. The day also works to raise awareness and mobilise support for a more inclusive, accessible, and barrier-free society.

