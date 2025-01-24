President Murmu to address nation on eve of Republic Day tomorrow

New Delhi, Jan 24 President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on Saturday (January 25) on the eve of Republic Day.

The address will be broadcast from 7 p.m. on the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan.

Akashvani will broadcast regional language versions from 9.30 p.m. onwards on its respective regional networks.

This year’s chief guest on Republic Day is Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, which will mark a significant milestone in the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Indonesia. President Subianto has already arrived in India.

This will be the first time that an Indonesian marching and band contingent will participate in a national day parade abroad.

The theme of the Republic Day this year is ‘Swarnim Bharat -- Virasat aur Vikas' (Golden India – Heritage and Development), reflecting India's rich cultural heritage and its ongoing journey of progress.

The highlight of the celebrations will be the annual Republic Day Parade to be held at the Kartavya Path in the national capital, showcasing India's military strength.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) has invited more than 600 Panchayat leaders as special guests to witness the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path.

Though India gained Independence on August 15, 1947, it did not have a Constitution of its own. A Constituent Assembly led by Babasaheb B.R. Ambedkar drafted a new Constitution replacing the Government of India Act of the British government which came into force on January 26, 1950.

In last year’s address, the President paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar and other members of the Constituent Assembly who drafted the Constitution of India.

She had also hailed the Narendra Modi government's initiatives like 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and Digital India in her address.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor