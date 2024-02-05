President Murmu to pay tribute to Maharshi Dayanand during Gujarat visit on Feb 12

Gandhinagar, Feb 5 President Droupadi Murmu's upcoming visit to Gujarat on February 12 is going to be a blend of cultural and academic engagements.

The bicentennial celebrations of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati in Tankara will take place during her visit. Dayanand Saraswati's contributions have been pivotal in shaping India's religious and social narrative.

The President will also be the chief guest at the 20th convocation of Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT), which is one of the premier technology institutes in the country.

