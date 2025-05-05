President Murmu to pray at Sabarimala temple: Board chief

Thiruvananthapuram, May 5 The news that President Droupadi Murmu will become the first Indian President to pray at the famed Sabarimala temple, was confirmed by the chief of the Travancore Devaswom Board, P.S. Prasanth, on Monday.

Given the security concerns during the high-profile visit, it has been left to be decided by the Special Protection Group (SPG) whether President Murmu will trek from the base camp at Pampa or take a ride up the steep hill road to the famed Sabarimala temple.

Speaking to IANS, Prasanth said this visit has been in the air for the past two weeks, but now the news is that the President is coming for sure.

“According to the programme, which we have not got officially yet, she will be arriving at Kottayam on May 18 for a private function. On May 19 she is expected to reach the Nilakkal helipad area,” said Prasanth.

From the Nilakkal helipad area she will be taken by road towards the Pampa base camp.

“Then there will be two options. Either the President can trek up the hill like all pilgrims, or she can be driven there by the road which is used for emergency needs. This decision must be taken by the SPG, and we will abide by it,” added Prasanth.

“Since this programme has been in the air for the past two to three weeks, we had begun our preparations. Once the official confirmation comes, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will call for a stock taking meeting as this is going to be a historic visit,” said Prasanth.

Situated on the mountain ranges of the Western Ghats at an altitude of 3,000 feet above sea level, the famed Sabarimala temple is a four km uphill trek from Pampa in the Pathanamthitta district, which is around 100 km from the state capital.

Currently, girls and women between the ages of 10 and 50 years are not allowed entry into the hilltop shrine.

The temple dedicated to Lord Ayyappa is accessible only on foot from the Pampa River.

As per practice, before setting off to the holy shrine, a pilgrim normally undertakes an intense 41-day penance where he/she does not wear footwear, dons a black dhoti/black top and sticks to strict vegetarian food.

Every pilgrim carries ‘lrumudi’ on his/her head, which is a prayer kit that contains coconuts which are broken just before climbing the 18 steps to the shrine.

Without it, no one is allowed to step onto the holy 18 steps at the ‘Sannidhanam’.

Over the years some traditions at the famed temple have undergone changes.

While for many years, this temple used to open only in the second half of November and close around the middle of January, that has changed and now the temple is open for a few days during the beginning of every Malayalam month.

