President Murmu to visit Arunachal today

President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh from Monday.

According to President's Secretariat, Murmu will attend the 37th Statehood Day celebrations of Arunachal Pradesh and a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the State government in Itanagar.

On Tuesday, the President will address the special session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly at Itaganar.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor