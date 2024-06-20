President Murmu turns 66, celebrates birthday with MITTI cafe's staff

New Delhi, June 20 President Droupadi Murmu, who turned 66 on Thursday, inaugurated the MITTI café in the President's Estate here and later, celebrated her birthday with its staff.

The Mitti cafe is a non-profit organisation providing sustainable livelihoods to persons with disabilities. The organisation also creates awareness about disability through cafes, community meals and skill development initiatives.

President Murmu started her day by visiting the Lord Jagannath temple in Delhi and praying for the welfare of all citizens.

Later in a post on X, the President’s office said: "Taking another step towards creating an inclusive environment, President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated MITTI cafe in the President's Estate today."

"The President spent time in the cafe and celebrated her birthday with the staff who were excited to meet and wish the President," it added.

On her birthday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished President Droupadi Murmu a long and healthy life.

"Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar along with his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar called on President Droupadi Murmu and conveyed birthday greetings to the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the President's office said in another post on X.

"Warm birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. Her exemplary service and dedication to our nation inspire us all," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

"Her wisdom and emphasis on serving the poor and marginalised are a strong guiding force. Her life journey gives hope to crores of people. India will always be grateful to her for her tireless efforts and visionary leadership. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life," he added.

President Murmu also visited Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities here and interacted with staff members, divyang children and their parents.

She appreciated the "tireless efforts of the institute for the socio-economic empowerment of Divyangjan".

The President emphasised that a person can overcome any limitation through dedication and determination.

