President Murmu unveils statue of KR Narayanan in Kerala, recalls his emphasis on education

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 23 President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday unveiled a bust of former President K.R. Narayanan at Raj Bhavan in Kerala, and described him as a source of inspiration for generations.

"I am happy to be here to pay tribute to the late president Narayanan, who always remained connected to his childhood. He is known for always speaking about the role of education in human development," said President Murmu.

Incidentally, on Wednesday night, while she interacted with the office-bearers of the K.R. Narayanan Foundation during a meeting at the Raj Bhavan, she described Narayanan as a "historic figure and an inspiration to the nation".

She noted that Narayanan had made remarkable contributions in diverse roles - as an ambassador, vice-chancellor, Member of Parliament, Union Minister, Vice-President, and President - and said his life symbolised excellence in public service.

"K.R. Narayanan was a true son of Kerala and a source of inspiration for generations," she observed.

The Foundation's representatives submitted a memorandum requesting the issuance of a commemorative postal stamp and coin in Narayanan's memory.

President Murmu assured them that the proposal would be forwarded to the concerned ministries for consideration.

During the interaction, K.R. Narayanan Foundation Chairman A.B.J. Jose presented the President with K.R. Narayanan: Bharatathinte Sooryathejas, a biographical work authored by him, and the Foundation's documentary Uzhavoorinte Puthran, depicting Narayanan's life and legacy.

Narayanan was an Indian statesman, diplomat, academic, and politician who served as the country's president from 1997 to 2002.

He also served as the Vice President of India from 1992 to 1997.

Narayanan began his career in India as a member of the Indian Foreign Service in the Nehru administration.

He served as ambassador to several countries, most principally to the United States and China, and was referred to by Nehru as "the best diplomat of the country".

Narayanan entered politics at Indira Gandhi's request and won three successive general elections to the Lok Sabha from Kerala and served as a Minister of State in Rajiv Gandhi's cabinet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor