President Murmu urges banks to boost financial inclusion

Chennai, Sep 2 President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday urged banks to help meet the national target of saturation in financial inclusion as it was one of the critical pillars of the country’s development.

Addressing the 120th foundation day celebrations of City Union Bank here, she said banks are instrumental for inclusive and sustainable development, and they must work to ensure that every citizen in the country has access to affordable financial services.

The President said that one of the critical pillars of the country’s development is financial inclusion, which means ensuring that every citizen has access to affordable financial services. She expressed confidence that banks like City Union Bank are helping meet the national target of saturation in the area of financial inclusion through banking.

The Indian economy is among the fastest-growing large economies in the world, and the banking industry plays a pivotal role in its growth story. In a dynamic economic landscape, the role of banks has expanded beyond financial transactions. Banks are not just custodians of wealth, and today, they offer a variety of financial services, she added.

President Murmu stated that in a developing country like India, a large population still lives in rural and semi-urban areas with limited access to formal banking. She was happy to note that City Union Bank has made remarkable progress in the field of financial inclusion.

The President noted that banks and fintech companies are offering user-friendly mobile apps, microloans, and insurance products tailored for underserved communities. Payment banks, digital wallets, and banking correspondents have taken financial services to the doorsteps of remote villages. She stated that despite progress in this area, several challenges are still faced in terms of digital literacy, internet access, and financial awareness. With the combined efforts of all stakeholders, people can be better integrated with banking services through technology and digital and financial literacy.

She said that the empowerment of farmers and the rural economy should be a priority of our banking sector.

"Our banks should also take measures for helping the underprivileged and marginalised sections. Special efforts should be made for better integrating daily wage earners and migrant labourers with banking services,” the President said.

The President said that as our digital and knowledge-driven economy keeps expanding, the role of banks in digital transformation and entrepreneurship becomes even more crucial. From start-ups to smart cities, there is a whole range of areas in which banks can help. Banks can become active partners in the making of a developed India, she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor